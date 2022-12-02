Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $300.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

