Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,571 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Concentrix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

Concentrix Price Performance

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,911.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,540. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix stock opened at $121.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.03.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.