Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Down 6.7%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 12,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,255,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of $870.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 197,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 775,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 79.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
