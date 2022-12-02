Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Down to $9.68

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.68, but opened at $9.27. Materialise shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 725 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materialise Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $558.71 million, a P/E ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Materialise by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

