Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 741,156 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,217,267 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 741,156 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.97% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $689,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $24,202,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

