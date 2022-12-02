Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,184,882 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,484,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,184,882 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 6.75% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $486,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 172,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 69,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

