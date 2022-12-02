Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 501,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.72% of Extra Space Storage worth $618,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 120,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $160.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.78 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

