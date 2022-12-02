Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,591,147 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591,147 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.36% of EOG Resources worth $877,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

