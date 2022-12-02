Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $811.63 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,452,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Waters were worth $811,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Waters by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,423,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Waters by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WAT stock opened at $346.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.31. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24.
In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
