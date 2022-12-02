Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487,079 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 599,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $427,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $206.93 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $285.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.76 and a 200 day moving average of $199.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.19.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.