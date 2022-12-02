Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 109,811 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,811 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.14% of Zoetis worth $916,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $156.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.