Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.65% of TransUnion worth $715,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $62.47 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $120.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

