Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 352,436 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,436 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Amdocs worth $591,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. BOKF NA boosted its position in Amdocs by 19.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 15.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.97. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

