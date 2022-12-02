Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.04.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.