Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.04.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.