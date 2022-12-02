Marty Stromquist Sells 642 Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) Director Marty Stromquist sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $17,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,173 shares in the company, valued at $802,300.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marty Stromquist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

On Tuesday, November 29th, Marty Stromquist sold 348 shares of NCS Multistage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $9,048.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Marty Stromquist sold 615 shares of NCS Multistage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $16,506.60.

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

NCSM stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.