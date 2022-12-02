Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $940,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $273.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

