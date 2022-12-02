Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $874,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Edison International by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,347,000 after buying an additional 747,958 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Edison International by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 347,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after buying an additional 191,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

