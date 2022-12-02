Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Pool by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 54,265 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock opened at $338.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $571.45.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.