Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 943.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Up 2.4 %

VeriSign stock opened at $204.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.02 and a 200 day moving average of $181.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,144 shares of company stock valued at $630,991. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.