Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 1,115,965 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 549,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 192,018 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 185,931 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 195,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 120,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

HYT opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $12.42.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.