Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $184.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.21 and a 200 day moving average of $153.36. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $186.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

