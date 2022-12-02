Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
LAMR stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.57. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
