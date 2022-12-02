Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 2,813 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 396.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

