Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.05. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marchex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

