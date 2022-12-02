MARBLEX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00007294 BTC on popular exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $44.92 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.70 or 0.06555859 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00508676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,272.04 or 0.30978527 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,824.03 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.24420159 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,010,175.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

