MARBLEX Price Hits $1.27 on Exchanges (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00007420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $45.70 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.97 or 0.06353698 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00509396 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.77 or 0.30983872 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,824.03 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.24420159 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,010,175.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.