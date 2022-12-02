Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 87,100 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

IVZ stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

