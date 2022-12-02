Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Bancshares worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 836,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,914,000 after acquiring an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

FBMS opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $822.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.92. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

