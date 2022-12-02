Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases 62,500 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Amerant Bancorp worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.43 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.95%.

Insider Transactions at Amerant Bancorp

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $256,324.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,360,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $615,980.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 747,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,449,766.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $256,324.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 641,700 shares in the company, valued at $19,360,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,648 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

