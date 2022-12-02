Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,400 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp makes up about 1.4% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Insider Activity

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

