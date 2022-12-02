Maltese Capital Management LLC Invests $7.93 Million in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP)

Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. PacWest Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.7% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

PACWP stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $27.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

