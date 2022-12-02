Maltese Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. CNB Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of CNB Financial worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CNB Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $42,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $542.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.85. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,128 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at $375,365.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,365.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tito L. Lima purchased 1,064 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,823.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387 in the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

