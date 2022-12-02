Maltese Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $1,868,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,641,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,297,000 after acquiring an additional 451,711 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.3% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 23,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.7% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 116,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $289.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

