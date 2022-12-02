Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 58,694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 176,776 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

