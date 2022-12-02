Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,895 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 52.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of ESQ opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $364.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.86. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 17.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,500 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $153,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,478.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,020. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESQ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Esquire Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

