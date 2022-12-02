Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of TowneBank worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

TowneBank stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.00. TowneBank has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

