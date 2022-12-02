Maker Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $643.46 or 0.03796436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $629.07 million and $23.51 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

