Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $246.08 million and approximately $105,310.86 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,009.82 or 0.99996325 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010533 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041032 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021251 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00246138 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003715 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003569 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $58,339.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

