Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 19.3% in November

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 230,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,944. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $22.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $432.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 55.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 226.0% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 413,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,204,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 367,983 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after acquiring an additional 242,583 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,747,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after buying an additional 229,393 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

