Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,851,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,198,000 after acquiring an additional 156,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $52.21 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

