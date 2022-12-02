Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Magazine Luiza Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of OTC:MGLUY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 2,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184. Magazine Luiza has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.
About Magazine Luiza
