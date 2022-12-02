Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Magazine Luiza Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of OTC:MGLUY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 2,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184. Magazine Luiza has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

About Magazine Luiza

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. It sells technology products, appliances, electronics, telephony, furniture, gifts, and toys. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products.

