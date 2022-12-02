Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 699 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Shares of ADP opened at $267.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $269.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

