Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 4,940 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $469.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.67 and a 200 day moving average of $439.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

