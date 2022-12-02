Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,758 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $215.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.49. The company has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.