Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $88,635,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $131.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

