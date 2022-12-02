Madison Asset Management LLC Has $9.49 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274,392 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

