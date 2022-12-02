Madison Asset Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,433 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,303 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,460 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

