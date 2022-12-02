Madison Asset Management LLC Has $30.43 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 354,484 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $30,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 13.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 389.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.38. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

