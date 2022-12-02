Madison Asset Management LLC Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,290 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Paychex by 179.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after acquiring an additional 728,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1,186.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after acquiring an additional 716,921 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Paychex by 614.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 557,825 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $125.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.58.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

