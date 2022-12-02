Macquarie Raises Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $122.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Macquarie from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ PDD opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $14,654,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

